Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Moscow (Russia) on July 5, with the flight to Domodedovo International Airport, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Departure from Ashgabat - at 19:25 (GMT+5), arrival in Moscow - at 21:15 (GMT+3) on Tuesdays. The planes will return to the Turkmenbashi International Airport. Takeoff on Tuesdays from Moscow is at 22:45 (GMT+3), arrival in Turkmenbashi is at 04:15 (GMT+5) on Wednesday.

At the same time, takeoff from Ashgabat - at 07:35 (GMT+5), arrival in Moscow - at 09:25 (GMT+3) on Thursdays. Departure from Moscow - at 10:55 (GMT+3), landing in Turkmenbashi - at 16:25 (GMT+5) on the same day.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.