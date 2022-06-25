Xi Jinping calls on international community to speed up low-carbon transition

By Trend

Beijing calls on the international community to speed up low-carbon transition and facilitate global green development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a BRICS+ video conference meeting on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We need to jointly foster new drivers of global development. There is a need to speed up low-carbon transition, facilitating robust, green and healthy global development," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the need to promote scientific, technological and institutional innovation, step up technology transfer, advance new industries and bridge the digital gap.

The BRICS+ meeting involves the political leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Senegal, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.