Protesters in Tbilisi call for PM's resignation

By Trend

Thousands of protesters in Tbilisi today demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The protest action is a continuation of the "Home, to Europe" rally held on June 20 in support of European integration, but is held under the slogan "Georgia without oligarchic rule!". The action is attended by students from 15 Georgian universities.

The demands of the protesters were announced by the activist of "Sirtskhvilia" Shota Digmelashvili:

Prime Minister Garibashvili must resign.

A National Accord government must be formed that will implement the recommendations of the European Commission.

The deadline for fulfilling the requirement is one week.