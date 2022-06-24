Problems for SCO countries associated with climate change poses task for all mankind - Uzbek official

By Trend

Real problems for each Member State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) associated with the process of climate change today poses the task for all mankind, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev said, Trend reports.

Akhmedkhadzhaev made the statement during the second Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tashkent on June 24, 2022.

“The need for a constant increase in power generation on the one hand, and the real problems for each country associated with the process of climate change on the other, today poses the task for all mankind to find an acceptable transition to clean and sustainable energy. It is no coincidence that we are discussing this issue here - at the ministerial meeting of the SCO member countries - as finding effective ways to transition to green energy is, indeed, a global matter." Akhmedkhadzhaev said.