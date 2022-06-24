Turkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

By Trend

Turkiye continues efforts with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on June 23, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We see this plan of the U.N. as a realistic plan, we see it as feasible. For this reason, we strongly support it, and we find it important in terms of the legitimacy of this process,” he said, speaking at a joint press conference with his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

For her part, Truss said the U.K. and Turkiye work together to get the grain out of Ukraine. Welcoming Turkiye’s “leading role” in efforts to open a grain export corridor from Ukraine, Truss underlined the urgency of the grain crisis. The problem will have devastating consequences if not solved within the next month, she added.

If an agreement is reached in a meeting to be held in Istanbul soon, then there would be a control center to be established and a safe zone out of the Ukrainian territorial waters will be opened, Cavushoglu said.

Asked about allegations regarding stolen grains from Ukraine, Cavushoglu said these claims have been expressed by Ukraine from time to time.