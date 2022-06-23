First technical activities for IGB filling completed

By Trend

Preparations for the commercial launch of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) are actively progressing, and since mid-June tests with quantities of natural gas have been underway along the 182-kilometer route of the interconnector, the ICGB AD, a project company, told Trend.

Reportedly, the test volumes are currently 3,700,000 cubic meters.

“In the first phase of the tests, the gas is supplied in stages in the direction from Stara Zagora - Komotini. All sections are purged with nitrogen in advance in order to prevent moisture and oxygen remaining in the pipeline. This is one of the mandatory technical requirements for the preparation of infrastructure for commercial operation.

During this stage of the tests, the entire pipeline operates under pressure, which is gradually being increased in accordance with the approved test procedure. The pressure at which the facility will be operating after the start of commercial activities varies depending on the quantities of transported natural gas for the respective day. The IGB pipeline is designed to operate at a maximum pressure of up to 75 bar,” said the company.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.