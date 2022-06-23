Turkiye puts into operation first domestically developed submarine test infrastructure

By Azernews

Turkiye's first submarine test infrastructure (DATA) developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkiye (TUBITAK) along with the Defense Industry Research and Development Institute (SAGE) was put into operation, Yeni Shafak reports.

As a test platform, DATA can test and simulate submarine munitions without the need for a submarine.

“DATA will accelerate the development processes of important munitions. From now on, the world will talk about the ammunition that our submarines will use," Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank stressed.

According to the statement made by the ministry, Turkiye's first submarine testing infrastructure facility, which will improve the training, testing, and certification processes of ammunition fired from submarines, was opened.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister Varank, as well as TUBITAK President Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal and TUBITAK SAGE Director Gurcan Okumus.

The underwater shooting platform was lowered 14 meters under the water with a crane. The test capsule in the apparatus was launched with a “fire” command following Varank's countdown. Due to the natural location of the region, the capsule, which was fired towards Rhodes Island, successfully reached the water surface.

"We participated in the firing test of the submarine test infrastructure system developed in cooperation with the Ministry of National Defense, Defense Industry Presidency, and our Naval Forces under the coordination of TUBITAK SAGE. This infrastructure allows all the ammunition to be used by submarines to be tested, from submarine to air, land to land without the need for a submarine. An infrastructure where all rocket systems and ammunition launched on the sea surface can be easily tested. Of course, having such a capability will accelerate the development processes of important munitions, especially guided missiles, which will be used by submarines. In this sense, we developed a submarine simulator with TUBITAK SAGE, and we participated in a test shoot of it here," Varank said.

He added that Turkiye has gained great capabilities in the defense industry sector recently.

“The country is trying to spread these abilities in every field. It is important that Turkiye, which continues its homeland defense resolutely against all the risks that may arise in the future, develops its own capabilities, especially in the maritime field, and achieves some capabilities at sea in the defense industry sector. With the test infrastructure we have brought to our country today, we have accomplished an important task that we will use while developing these capabilities. We are really pleased to have accomplished such a successful business. I was very impressed by the motivation of our friends here. They work really hard. They've been coming here for months trying to set up this system. We are talking about a system designed, implemented, and produced entirely by our own engineers and technicians. These capabilities will take us to the next level in the defense industry sector. The products produced by Turkiye are spoken all over the world. Thanks to this infrastructure, I hope the world will start talking about the ammunition that will be used by submarines from now on. Turkiye will be able to develop and produce these locally and nationally," the minister underlined.

According to Varank, DATA was designed in a structure identical to the launch systems used in Gur and Preveze class submarines. The tried-and-true technology enables the usage, integration, and development of several guided weapons under all situations without the need for a submarine. The system, which can be remotely controlled from land, provides a safe and controlled test environment with its many sensors. The system, which has a 21-inch standard submarine shell, ensures that test firings are carried out under the same conditions as submarines but in a safer, faster, and lower cost.