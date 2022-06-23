Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports

By Trend

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to the southern and central part of the country, the agency said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until June 30, 2022," the statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

Russia has closed part of its airspace in the south and central part of the country to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022.



