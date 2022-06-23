Turkmenistan, OSCE holding regional conference in field of transport and logistics

By Trend

A regional conference on the "Turkmenistan – OSCE: Regional cooperation in the field of transport and logistics development" topic was held, Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

According to the ministry, the conference was organized by the delegation of Turkmenistan to the OSCE together with the Office of the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities and the organization's Center in Ashgabat.

It was attended by delegations of OSCE member states, experts, representatives of the private sector, as well as representatives of the UN and other international and regional organizations.

The event was dedicated to current economic issues in Central Asia with a special focus on regional cooperation in the field of transport and logistics development.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side acquainted the participants with the programs and initiatives of their country in the field of sustainable transport and logistics.

Furthermore, the delegation of Turkmenistan also informed the participants about the preparations for the International Transport Conference for Landlocked Developing Countries to be held in the country in August this year.