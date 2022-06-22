Russia records 3,058 daily COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,058 over the past day to 18,406,485, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,282 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 28 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,501 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 256 over the past day versus 146 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,497, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 225 over the past day versus 214 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,624.