Thousands of Ecuador indigenous protesters march on capital

By Trend

Thousands of indigenous demonstrators marched through Ecuador's capital on Monday urging President Guillermo Lasso to agree to demands for economic and social support, the latest in a series of protests that have injured dozens and disrupted the economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Amid a surge in the cost of living, the protests began last Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium-sized farms to pay off debt. read more

Lasso has called for dialogue and announced plans to help vulnerable sectors of society. Protesters have said the efforts are insufficient.