President urges everyone to present Georgia as dignified, European country

By Trend

Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili said at a briefing today that Georgia is at a crucial moment and asked everyone to spare no effort to present Georgia as a dignified, European country, Trend reports citing 1tv.

President stressed the importance of taking appropriate steps to protect the country’s interests ahead of the crucial session of the European Council.

“For my part, I try my best to use these last days to advance our interests as much as possible. Thus, we are sending letters to all my colleagues to protect our interests before this crucial meeting of the European Council,” President said.

At the same time, President addressed the participants of today’s rally and called them to stay calm. “It is vital to show our face and it should be calm,” President added.