Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt on start of regional tour

By Trend

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said, starting his first tour outside the Gulf region in over three years. He will also visit Jordan and Turkiye, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The prince's trip comes ahead of next month's visit to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is expected to meet Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia after a visit to Israel, with the Ukraine conflict and regional security on the agenda.

Prince Mohammed, known as MbS, will hold talks with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Turkiye on strengthening bilateral cooperation and matters of joint interest, Saudi state news agency SPA said.