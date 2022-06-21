President of Turkmenistan instructs to increase production of building materials

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to increase manufacturing of construction materials, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

Addressing Deputy Prime Minister Charymyrat Purchekov, Berdimuhamedov ordered to take measures to increase production of construction industry goods, including non-metallic building materials.

The president stressed the importance of using the production facilities of the industrial and construction sectors at full capacity for the rational and efficient use of natural and raw materials resources of the construction industry, as well as the commissioning of new production facilities and the creation of additional jobs. In this regard, a number of specific instructions were given.