Chief editor of Russia Today openly talks plan of worldwide 'famine blackmail' - French MFA

Russia Today’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan openly talks about a blackmail plan for worldwide famine, representative of the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Claire Legendre said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Russia's strategy is to create massive famine to force the international community to accept its vision," Legendre noted.

Earlier, speaking at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Simonyan mentioned a very cynical joke that is popular in today's Moscow - "the only hope is for the famine."

“It means that the famine will start now and they will come to their senses and lift the sanctions and be friends with us, because they will realize that it’s impossible not to be friends with us,” Simonyan added.