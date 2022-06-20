Max Verstappen holds off Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix

By Trend

Max Verstappen had long promised that given the tools he was more than capable of delivering a world championship. He duly took the title last year but his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix for Red Bull was an object demonstration that he appears in every position to now go on to seal multiple championships, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

He had never won at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve before but he owned the race with a dominant and composed drive redolent of the great champions, including seeing off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who was second. The victory has further extended Verstappen’s lead over title-rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is third in the championship, to 49 points.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured third and fourth for Mercedes with a performance that will be a real fillip for the team. Third place equalled Hamilton’s best result this season. The seven-time champion’s broad smile and pleasure in having a decent ride beneath him was palpable, clearly reinvigorated by genuinely feeling he was part of the fight. “It feels great today to be in amongst the battle,” he said. “For a second I was just about keeping up with these guys in front. It’s given me and the team a lot of hope that there is more to come from this car.”

There will be cause for optimism at Mercedes in that they demonstrated superb race pace, staying well in touch with the times of Ferrari and Red Bull. They may yet dare dream of a fighting for a win at the next round at Silverstone.

Verstappen swiftly opened a gap, three seconds clear of Sainz by lap eight. Pit stops ensued after an early virtual safety car when Sergio Pérez pulled off track after a gearbox problem on lap nine, with Verstappen and Hamilton stopping but Ferrari leaving Sainz out to inherit the lead. Racing resumed with Verstappen now behind Sainz and Alonso, but he swiftly passed the latter on lap 16 to claim second, showing his commitment on fresh rubber with a series of fastest laps.

In a race dictated by his control, the flawless execution lap after lap was vital and he showed no chinks in the armour. Sainz pitted under a second VSC and Verstappen reassumed the lead, the Dutchman having already pounded out an advantage, nine seconds clear of Sainz by lap 20. Verstappen was serene in front, reacting with pace every time the Spaniard edged closer. He took his second stop on lap 44 and Sainz now led with Ferrari looking to pull off a one-stop, with a nine-second lead to Verstappen.

However a safety car was called on lap 49 and Ferrari jumped on the chance for a free stop for Sainz, who came out in second. It left a sprint to the finish between the two on similar rubber.