Georgia's tourism potential promoted in Portuguese media

By Trend

Portuguese travel publications have dedicated extensive articles to Georgia's adventure travel destinations after exploring the country’s tourist attractions, the Georgian National Tourism Administration revealed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The country’s cultural heritage, cuisine and protected areas have been introduced to Portuguese-language readers and social media users by Opcao turismo and Viagens-Sapo through articles and Instagram posts.

The travel guides come after journalists from the two outlets visited locations including Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, ancient rock-hewn town Uplistsikhe in the east, and the western Martvili Canyon.

They were also hosted in the cities and towns of Mtskheta, Kvishkheti, Baghdati, Vani, Sairme and Tskaltubo to learn about both destinations of historical significance and resorts in the country.

You will rest in Georgia like at your home. I think this slogan will be most suitable for Portuguese tourists. Georgia is distinguished by its people, landscape and nature. There are many similarities with Portugal, traditions and values", a travel piece in Opcao Turismo said in its review.

Viagens-Sapo described Martvili and Okatse canyons as “breathtaking” and said they were “monuments of nature”.

The press tour was hosted by the GNTA and the Georgian Embassy in Portugal with the aim of promoting the country's tourism potential and attracting visitors from Portuguese-speaking countries.