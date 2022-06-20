Iranian currency rates for June 20

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to June 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,000 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 20
Iranian rial on June 19
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,348
51,353
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,262
43,276
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,128
4,124
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,202
4,201
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,926
5,926
1 Indian rupee
INR
539
539
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,460
136,466
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,336
20,327
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,060
31,114
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,148
32,230
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,518
26,518
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,625
2,624
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,425
2,424
1 Russian ruble
RUB
744
744
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,218
29,175
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,194
30,196
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,151
45,151
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,169
1,169
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,661
33,660
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,707
8,704
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,258
6,258
100 Thai baths
THB
119,237
119,235
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,540
9,540
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,511
32,513
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,000
44,081
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,417
9,422
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,311
14,311
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,833
2,833
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,445
12,443
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,708
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
78,113
78,111
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,798
3,798
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,002
12,003
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,911 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,866 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.