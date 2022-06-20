Iranian currency rates for June 20

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to June 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,000 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 20 Iranian rial on June 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,348 51,353 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,262 43,276 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,128 4,124 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,202 4,201 1 Danish krone DKK 5,926 5,926 1 Indian rupee INR 539 539 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,460 136,466 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,336 20,327 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,060 31,114 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,148 32,230 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,518 26,518 1 South African rand ZAR 2,625 2,624 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,425 2,424 1 Russian ruble RUB 744 744 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,218 29,175 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,194 30,196 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,151 45,151 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,661 33,660 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,707 8,704 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,258 6,258 100 Thai baths THB 119,237 119,235 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,511 32,513 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,000 44,081 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,417 9,422 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,311 14,311 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,833 2,833 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,443 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,113 78,111 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,798 3,798 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,911 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,866 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.