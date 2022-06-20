UNESCO actively cooperates with Turkmenistan in field of culture

By Trend

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) actively cooperates with Turkmenistan in the field of culture, told Trend.

"Today UNESCO is actively working in the field of culture with the relevant national authorities of Turkmenistan in order to restore the Silk Road site – the Akcha-Kala Caravanserai, as well as to increase the capacity of managing the Silk Road heritage sites for sustainable tourism development in the country," the organization said.

At the same time, UNESCO plans to work on strengthening the capacity in the field of risk management in case of unforeseen situations in museums, capacity building and preparation of files for applications in the field of inventory of intangible cultural heritage.

"Some of the areas we are working on are new, for example, the UNESCO Memory of the World Program, which aims to preserve and provide access to documentary heritage. There is also work related to the Education Management Information System (EMIS), which we are developing based on our previous achievements in Turkmenistan," UNESCO said.