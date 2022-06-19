Soldier, terrorist killed in combat in NW Pakistan

By Trend

A soldier and a terrorist were killed in combat between security forces and terrorists in the north Waziristan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During an intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The soldier who lost his life was a 32-year-old resident of the Charsadda district of the province, the ISPR said.

Weapon and ammunition were seized from the terrorist, said the statement.