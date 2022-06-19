Iranian currency rates for June 19

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,081 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 19 Iranian rial on June 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,353 51,243 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,276 43,223 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,124 4,117 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,201 4,190 1 Danish krone DKK 5,926 5,913 1 Indian rupee INR 539 539 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,466 136,757 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,327 20,099 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,114 31,074 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,230 32,182 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,518 26,415 1 South African rand ZAR 2,624 2,620 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,424 2,425 1 Russian ruble RUB 744 740 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,175 29,057 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,196 30,216 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,151 45,244 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,660 33,628 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,704 8,704 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,258 6,254 100 Thai baths THB 119,235 119,096 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,543 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,513 32,447 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,081 43,981 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,422 9,411 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,311 14,338 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,833 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,443 12,433 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,111 78,155 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,798 3,788 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,433 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,591 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.