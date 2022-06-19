TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for June 19

19 June 2022 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,081 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 19

Iranian rial on June 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,353

51,243

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,276

43,223

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,124

4,117

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,201

4,190

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,926

5,913

1 Indian rupee

INR

539

539

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,466

136,757

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,327

20,099

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,114

31,074

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,230

32,182

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,518

26,415

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,624

2,620

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,424

2,425

1 Russian ruble

RUB

744

740

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,175

29,057

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,196

30,216

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,151

45,244

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,660

33,628

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,704

8,704

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,258

6,254

100 Thai baths

THB

119,235

119,096

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,543

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,513

32,447

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

44,081

43,981

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,422

9,411

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,311

14,338

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,833

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,443

12,433

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,111

78,155

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,798

3,788

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,433 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,591 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.

