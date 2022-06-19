Iranian currency rates for June 19

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,081 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 19
Iranian rial on June 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,353
51,243
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,276
43,223
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,124
4,117
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,201
4,190
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,926
5,913
1 Indian rupee
INR
539
539
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,466
136,757
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,327
20,099
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,114
31,074
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,230
32,182
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,518
26,415
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,624
2,620
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,424
2,425
1 Russian ruble
RUB
744
740
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,175
29,057
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,196
30,216
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,151
45,244
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,169
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,660
33,628
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,704
8,704
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,258
6,254
100 Thai baths
THB
119,235
119,096
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,540
9,543
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,513
32,447
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
44,081
43,981
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,422
9,411
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,311
14,338
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,833
2,830
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,443
12,433
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,722
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
78,111
78,155
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,798
3,788
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,003
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,433 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,591 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,005 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.