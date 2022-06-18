Top prosecutor: Russia ready to provide assistance to Armenia

By Sabina Mammadli

Russia will facilitate the exchange of information and the transfer of data on violations committed in the area of the Karabakh conflict and be conducive to the restoration of peace in the region, Russia’s Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov said.

The remarks were made during his meeting with Armenian Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Russian prosecutor-general announced the readiness of the Russian military prosecutors stationed in Karabakh to provide all kinds of assistance.

We should emphasize that Azerbaijan has never heard or seen a similar gesture from Russia with regard to similar situations.

Krasnov noted that when it comes to restoring peace and security, protecting human rights and freedoms, and investigating crimes, there should not be a one-sided and tendentious approach.

"In a trilateral format, together with our colleagues from Azerbaijan, we have made a lot of efforts to restore peace in this region, to prevent an escalation of tension among the local population," Krasnov opined.



