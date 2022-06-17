UK Defense Secretary to visit Turkiye

By Trend

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will visit visit Turkiye, Trend reports citing Euronews.

According to the report, during the visit, the minister plans to discuss Syria, the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO, as well as grain exports from Ukraine.

According to the minister, UK sees Turkiye as a possible guarantor of any deal for shipping channels to get grains out of Odesa.

On Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO application, Wallace said it was “important” to listen to Turkiye’s concerns.