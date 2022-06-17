Uzbekistan Railways launches new rail route

By Trend

The passenger train on the Dushanbe-Tashkent-Dushanbe route will start running on June 23, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Temir Yollari (Uzbekistan Railways).

The departure of the train from Dushanbe railway station is scheduled on Mondays, and arrival in Tashkent - is on Tuesday at 13:43.

At the same time, the train on the Tashkent-Dushanbe route will depart on Tuesdays at 16:15 and arrive in Dushanbe on Wednesdays.

Previously, during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's official visit to Uzbekistan in early June, an agreement to launch a passenger train from Dushanbe to Tashkent was signed.



