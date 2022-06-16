Iranian currency rates for June 16

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,631 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 16
Iranian rial on June 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,647
50,566
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,907
41,949
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,096
4,120
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,189
4,207
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,869
5,884
1 Indian rupee
INR
538
539
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,604
136,545
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,291
20,352
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,230
31,157
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,384
32,488
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,217
26,200
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,621
2,617
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,431
2,430
1 Russian ruble
RUB
731
720
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,174
29,004
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,154
30,160
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,207
45,214
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,170
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,578
33,626
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,699
8,718
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,256
6,232
100 Thai baths
THB
120,102
119,853
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,515
9,498
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,522
32,532
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,631
43,772
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,558
9,610
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,338
14,313
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,844
2,851
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,434
12,432
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
78,773
78,824
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,788
3,788
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,188 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,234 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials.