TODAY.AZ / World news

Türkiye 'safe country' for travel, Foreign Ministry says

16 June 2022 [08:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye dismissed Israel's calls urging its citizens to leave the country over fears of Iranian attacks, saying that Türkiye is a safe country, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the ministry noted "some countries" had issued travel warnings.

Türkiye "is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism," the statement said.

"These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives," it added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/221679.html

Print version

Views: 94

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also