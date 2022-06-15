Tajik Foreign Ministry issues statement on Tajik-Kyrgyz border incident

By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan issued a statement in connection with the incident on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, Trend reports via Tajik Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the Tajik side condemns the provocative actions of the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan and demands that urgent measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Another armed incident occurred on June 14 in the zone of responsibility of the Kekh border port in the village of Vorukh. At 06:00 local time, the border post was subjected to sudden fire from the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan," the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan says.

So far, at 07:30 local time, a ceasefire has been achieved as a result of emergency negotiations between the border representatives, held at the initiative of the Tajik side.