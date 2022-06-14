Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

By Trend

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.