TRACECA, Turkiye talk country's role, capacity for enhancing sustainability of road, rail, ferry transport

By Trend

Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA Asset Assavbayev and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkiye Adil Karaismailoglu discussed the country's critical role and capacity for enhancing the sustainability of road, rail and ferry transport, TRACECA told Trend.

The sides addressed transport dialogue issues for upgrading national and regional projects, programs, and future prospects. They also exchanged views on initiatives, approved TRACECA projects, as well as the agreement on a single transit permit and approach of Turkiye to this issue.

Moreover, the meeting explored ways of increasing the quota of the TRACECA multilateral permit system, organization of ferry traffic with Georgian ports, Ro-Ro connection in Turkiye-Romania direction, as well as simplification of border crossing procedures at checkpoints.

The secretary general outlined the significance of maritime transport in the Black and Caspian Seas, including the conceptual design of the ships’ construction, as well as defining the best ferry parameters.

"Conducting an analysis of the current fleet of TRACECA countries and identifying bottlenecks and factors hindering the development of maritime transport are the tasks that are being worked on by PS consultants. We're planning to present their work to the countries before endorsing the result," Assavbayev said.

Furthermore, Turkish TRACECA National Secretary Burak Aykan pointed out the readiness to share experience and contribute to deepening cooperation, promising TRACECA-EU dialogue, and initiatives of the ITC TRACECA.