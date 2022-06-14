TODAY.AZ / World news

Sweden reports highest inflation in 30 years

14 June 2022 [18:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The highest inflation rate since 1991, 7.2%, was reported in Sweden, the country’s statistical office announced on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the statement, inflation has increased by 1% since April 2022, primarily affecting electricity, fuel, food, and light industry goods. Experts attributed this to rising energy prices.

Record-breaking annual inflation rates of 7.4% were also reported in Denmark, mainly due to the country refusing to buy Russian gas for rubles, which provoked an increase in the prices for electricity, fuel, and food.

