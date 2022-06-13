Iran, Venezuela to begin direct flights soon - President Raisi

By Trend

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi announced the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Caracas in near future, in order to trade and economic relations as well as bring the two nations closer together, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro Moros met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, during his two-day trip to the Iranian capital with a high-level political and economic delegation.

In a joint conference following their meeting, the two hailed raising bilateral relations to the strategic level and agreed that the two countries can boost ties in trade in addition to the energy, science and technology, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

Iran's President called the signing of a 20-year cooperation road map between the two countries a sign of their will to develop relations in various fields of energy, thermal power plants, refineries, engineering services, defense, and military.

President Raisi announced that Iran has taken good steps for scientific and technological cooperation with Venezuela.

He went on to say that Iran`s startups are ready to share their experiences with Venezuela.