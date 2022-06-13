Direct flights to be launched from Russia’s Makhachkala to Bishkek

By Trend

Since 22 June, Red Wings airline launches direct flights to Bishkek, Sapur Magomedov, the assistant general director for public relations of the Dagestan airport, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The flights will be operated by Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

"Planes on the Bishkek- Makhachkala route will depart on Wednesdays at 11:35 p.m. with arrival in Kyrgyzstan at 5:40 a.m. local time (flight time of 3 hours and 5 minutes).

Flights from Bishkek to Makhachkala will be operated on Thursdays at 6:40 a.m. with arrival in Makhachkala at 7:20 a.m. Moscow time (flight time of 3 hours 40 minutes)," the report said.