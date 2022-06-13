TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year co-op roadmap

13 June 2022 [19:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iran and Venezuela have signed a 20-year cooperation roadmap during a state visit by President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Venezuelan president met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, during his two-day trip to the Iranian capital with a high-level political and economic delegation.

In addition to a 20-year cooperation plan, Iran and Venezuela signed several documents on cooperation in political, cultural, tourism, economic, oil, and petrochemical fields.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/221594.html

Print version

Views: 135

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also