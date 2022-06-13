By Trend

Turkmenistan becomes Deputy Chairman of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Rashid Meredov informed the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov about this.

The President noted that this clearly demonstrates the great interest and full support of Turkmenistan's foreign policy and relevant initiatives from all countries of the world and reputable international organizations, primarily the UN.

During the meeting, Meredov announced the publication of the Ashgabat Declaration of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, held on the initiative of Chairman of the upper house of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat on May 12, 2022, as an official document of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.