Several killed in traffic accident in Turkiye's west

By Trend

A passenger minibus has hit a tanker in western Türkiye on June 11, killing at least 7 and injuring 11, according to officials, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The accident occurred on the Bal?kesir- Kütahya Highway, as the minibus was heading to a wedding ceremony.

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.