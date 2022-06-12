Iran, Russia to launch green customs to strengthen coop.

By Trend

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghadasi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Ivanovich Bulavin inked two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to further expansion and development of mutual ties, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The MoU in the field of educating and training of skilled forces, the two countries customs' MoU on cooperating in customs field to tackle customs violations until 2025 and a draft agreement to identify the authorized economic activists in order to use “Green Customs” Crossing were among the MoUs signed between Iran and Russia customs officials.

During the meeting, Bulavin emphasized the need for boosting bilateral cooperation to launch “Green Customs Crossing" and said that if authorized economic agents of the two countries are identified, a new customs agreement will be launched in this respect.

Referring to the tough sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia, he said, “Since Iran has been put under tough sanctions by the United State and the West, the two countries can cooperate with each other in order to overcome sanctions.”

IRICA President, for his part, pointed to cruel sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries against Iran and Russia, and stated that although sanctions can pose a threat to economy, these threats have been turned into opportunity with the resistance of Iranian people.

Moghadasi called for further cooperation of Tehran and Moscow to counter and nullify consequences of sanctions.