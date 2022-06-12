TODAY.AZ / World news

Kyrgyzstan presents new concept view of domestic electric bus

11 June 2022 [22:25] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A new concept view of the Beles domestic electric bus has been presented, according to the company's website, Trend reports citing Kabar.

We present a new creation of the domestic designer Oleg Ermakov, namely the concept view of the Beles electric bus. One of the main principles of our project is the full use of domestic producers and performers in our production, the company wrote.

Electric bus project, design year - 2020-2021.

The company added that the design and project will be implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

