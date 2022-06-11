Turkiye will not relinquish its rights in Aegean Sea: Erdogan

By Trend

Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in the Aegean Sea and will not hesitate to use its powers stemming from international agreements, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday as he attended the Efes-2022 military exercise held on Aegean coasts, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Greece should stop arming the islands with nonmilitary status and abide by the international agreements, he said.

"I warn Greece to avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret. Come to your senses," he said in a televised speech as he observed the Turkish military exercises on the coast of western Izmir province.

"Türkiye will not renounce its rights in the Aegean and will not back down from using rights that are established by international agreements when it comes to arming islands."

Greece is acting as if it is making touristic landings on Aegean islands, he said and added addressing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "You can't get anywhere with this."

"Some Greek politicians are trying to remain relevant with words and actions that are far from reality, contrary to logic and law," Erdogan said.

"Türkiye does not violate anyone's rights and laws but it does not allow the violation of its own rights and laws either," he stressed and added: "I’m not joking, I’m speaking seriously. This nation is determined.”

Erdogan also noted that his country would continue hydrocarbon resources exploration in the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, citing international law.