European Parliament recommends giving Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership

By Trend

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution recommending that the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

Some 438 MEPs voted in favor of the resolution, with 65 voting against the document and 94 abstaining, Deutsche Welle reported.

The European Parliament recommended that the EU Council agree that the Versailles Declaration recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations and its application for EU membership, and grant it EU candidate status as a clear political signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

According to the statement, earlier, the European Parliament only called on the EU to work towards granting Ukraine candidate status.