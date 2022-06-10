Iranian currency rates for June 9

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,108 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 9 Iranian rial on June 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,737 52,887 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,077 43,158 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,295 4,288 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,454 4,433 1 Danish krone DKK 6,064 6,040 1 Indian rupee INR 541 541 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,019 137,097 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,945 20,802 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,338 31,689 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,539 33,468 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,174 27,190 1 South African rand ZAR 2,751 2,735 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,451 2,504 1 Russian ruble RUB 692 677 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,318 30,283 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,552 30,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,326 45,441 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,794 33,782 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,794 8,803 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,285 6,300 100 Thai baths THB 121,9742 121,923 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,559 9,556 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,452 33,448 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,108 44,925 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,672 9,744 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,265 14,191 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,899 2,905 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,434 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,283 79,466 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,762 3,746 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,421 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,264 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 337,000-340,000 rials.