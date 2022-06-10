Iranian currency rates for June 9

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 8.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,108 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 9
Iranian rial on June 8
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,737
52,887
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,077
43,158
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,295
4,288
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,454
4,433
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,064
6,040
1 Indian rupee
INR
541
541
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,019
137,097
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,945
20,802
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,338
31,689
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
33,539
33,468
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,174
27,190
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,751
2,735
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,451
2,504
1 Russian ruble
RUB
692
677
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
30,318
30,283
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,552
30,555
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,326
45,441
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,169
1,168
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,794
33,782
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,794
8,803
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,285
6,300
100 Thai baths
THB
121,9742
121,923
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,559
9,556
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,452
33,448
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,108
44,925
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,672
9,744
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,265
14,191
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,899
2,905
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
474
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,432
12,434
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,720
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
79,283
79,466
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,762
3,746
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,421 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,264 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 337,000-340,000 rials.