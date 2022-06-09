Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Sverdlovsk to expand co-op in agriculture

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and Russia's Sverdlovsk region intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture, said the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Amangeldiev and the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, discussed the opportunities for the building of cooperative trade and logistics centers and agricultural processing joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan and Sverdlovsk region.

Most notably, Kyrgyzstan exports food products: dairy products, eggs, honey, food products of animal products, vegetables, fruits and nuts.

Meanwhile, Sverdlovsk region supplies to Kyrgyzstan metals and products from them, food, chemical products, wood and machine-building production.