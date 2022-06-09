Turkish domestic electric car - TOGG completes paint shop installation at Gemlik Facility

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkiye's domestic car - TOGG manufacturing has entered a new phase with the completion of the paint shop installation at the Gemlik facility, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

The unpainted trials on the C-SUV body have been started in Europe's cleanest paint shop at the Gemlik facility, the report added.

TOGG, which set out with the aim of creating a global brand, of which intellectual and industrial property 100 percent belongs to Turkiye, and forming the core of the Turkish mobility ecosystem, is gradually approaching mass production.

The TOGG Gemlik facility's paint shop is defined as "more than a factory" since it houses all of its activities under one roof and includes innovative and eco-friendly features. The dyehouse is the cleanest in Europe, with a "volatile organic compound" emission of less than 5 gr/m2, a figure that is one-ninth of the legal limit in Turkiye and one-seventh of the legal limit in Europe. Paintless testing has kicked off at the paint shop.

After completing the final checks before the color trials, the teams performed unpainted rehearsals on the first C-SUV body. In the next stage, the first paint trial will be carried out in the paint shop at the Gemlik facility. A video was shared on TOGG's social media account under 'What color do you think the first TOGG' will be?

Setting out for a "naturally electric" and "zero-emission technology", TOGG will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, after the completion of homologation tests, the SUV, the first vehicle in the C segment, will be launched at TOGG.

Afterward, sedan and hatchback models in the C segment will enter the production line. In the following years, with the addition of B-SUV and C-MPV to the family, the product range consisting of 5 models will be completed.