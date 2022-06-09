Russian FM announces dates of next meeting of South Caucasus regional platform

By Trend





The next meeting (second in a row) of ‘3 plus 3’ cooperation platform [new platform in South Caucasus, comprising three Caucasian states – Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and their three neighbors – Russia, Turkey, and Iran] is being prepared and will take place in near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports citing Russian TASS news agency.

"We held the first meeting in Moscow, the Georgian colleagues could not participate, but we emphasize that we will always be happy to have them. The next meeting is being prepared. I hope that we will be able to announce it in very near future," Lavrov said.