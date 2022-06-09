Turkiye reveals its demands on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

By Trend

A total of 10 demands on the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO have been revealed by Turkiye, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

In accordance with the demands, Sweden and Finland have been offered to support Turkiye in the fight against PKK, DHKP-C, ISIS, FETO and related terrorist organizations.

Besides, official Ankara has demanded from the two countries, which, according to it, are defenders of terrorist organizations, create the necessary legal framework and legal infrastructure for the fight against terrorism, close the offices of the PKK on their territory and prevent attempts to open them, prohibit FETO activities carried out in both countries, as well as to close down related websites and media outlets.

The demands of official Ankara have also included the satisfaction of petitions for the deportation and extradition of persons associated with terrorism, as well as for the freezing of assets and the closure of associations linked with terrorism; and the refusal to permit holding rallies with the so-called "flags" of terrorist organizations, such as the PKK and DHKP-C.

Ankara's demands from Sweden and Finland have also included sharing of intelligence information and lifting of restrictions against Turkiye in the defense industry.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 13 that Sweden and Finland support terrorist organizations, which testifies to a non-serious approach towards the issue of NATO membership.