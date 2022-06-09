European TSOs to open electricity trade with Ukraine

By Trend

European transmission system operators (TSOs) have made a decision to open electricity trade with Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

“TSOs from Continental Europe have now agreed on the steps to open electricity trading with Ukraine while ensuring energy security for the region. The Ukrainian TSO Ukrenergo and the Continental Europe TSOs will work together on implementing these conditions. Ukrenergo has also been made an Observer Member in ENTSO-E,” reads a message from the Commission.

The EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson noted that the process will be gradual.

“I welcome the decision by the European TSOs to open the electricity trade with Ukraine, following the successful emergency synchronisation in March. The process will be gradual and done under clear conditions agreed with our Ukrainian partners, so that the energy security for the region will be ensured. This is another tangible sign of our solidarity with Ukraine and a further important step in the longer term perspective towards achieving full synchronisation, market reforms, and market integration between the EU and Ukraine,” she said.

In March 2022 the electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova were successfully synchronised with the Continental European Grid.

The REPowerEU Plan presented by the European Commission says that EU members will purchase excess electricity from Ukraine to compensate for some of reduced gas imports.