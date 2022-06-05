Turkmenistan to allocate $300 million to support business and socially significant products

By Trend





The President of Turkmenistan signed documents on the allocation of $ 150 million to support entrepreneurs in the country and another $ 150 million to the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations for the purchase of essential products, Trend reports citing Orient.

The head of state announced this decision at a joint meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Security Council on Saturday. The meeting summed up the results of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in January-May, set priorities and made personnel decisions.

The Head of State called for controlling the disbursement of public funds, creating favorable conditions for business development and attracting foreign direct investment, and preventing food prices from rising.