Kazakh National Bank talks inflation curb measures

By Trend

The National Bank of Kazakhstan will continue to follow the Monetary Policy Strategy in curbing inflation, the bank told Trend.

The National Bank will continue to follow the course set by monetary policy strategy until 2030, in order to realize the potential to ensure price stability and strengthen the foundations of inflation targeting regime in Kazakhstan.

"The completion of the transition to a full-fledged inflation targeting regime will create favorable conditions for sustainable economic growth, including a high level of confidence in monetary policy and, as a result, in the national currency, stabilization of inflation expectations, maintaining a floating exchange rate," bank said.