Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,101

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,101 over the past day to 18,348,065, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the number of cases increased by 0.02%. As many as 1,493 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 28.7% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 63 regions, while in 14 other regions the figure increased.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,132 over the past day, reaching 17,760,326, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier 5,234 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 82 over the past day to 379,445, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday. A day earlier 78 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 272 over the past day versus 264 a day earlier, reaching 2,771,824, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 263 over the past day versus 302 a day earlier, reaching 1,530,650.