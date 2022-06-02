Turkey's demand for gas supplies continues to grow - deputy minister

By Trend

Turkey needs to develop its renewable energy sources, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Arpaslan Bayraktar said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Turkey is going to become a carbon neutral country by 2053," the deputy minister said.

According to him, Turkey is already actively using its potential in renewable energy sector, especially, in solar and wind energy. To achieve the carbon neutrality, it’s necessary to increase the production of "green" energy to 70-80 gigawatts.

The deputy minister also noted that Turkey's demand for gas supplies has grown recently from 50 billion to 60 billion cubic meters, and continues growing.

"Natural gas plays a significant role in terms of a reserve resource. At the same time, it’s necessary to invest in infrastructure. Over five-six years, we increased the volume of gas storage and supply capacities. The TANAP project was developed in a short time," he said.

Bayraktar noted that Turkey sees nuclear energy as a replacement for gas.

"We have already planned one project in this area for next year. We are working with foreign partners on it," he added.