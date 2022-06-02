Baykar CEO: After Ukraine, "whole world" is customer of Turkish drone

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkish Baykar Company’s Technical Director Selcuk Bayraktar has said that after Ukraine war the “whole world” is a customer of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Yeni Shafak daily has reported.

Bayraktar made the comments to Reuters at TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival, which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan in late May.

"Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do – taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles. The whole world is a customer," he stressed.

Speaking about Ukraine's resistance, Bayraktar said: “The occupation is illegal; that’s why TB2 is helping the honorable people of Ukraine to defend their country."

Drawing attention to Azerbaijan's war in Karabakh, he stressed: “The illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a wound since our youth. As engineers developing technology, it's an honor to help our brothers and sisters regain their land."

Speaking about the future projects, the entrepreneur announced that Bayraktar TB3 UAV will make its first flight at the end of 2022 and MIUS Kizilelma unmanned fighter aircraft in 2023.

TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival, which took place in the international arena for the first time, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 26-29. The festival was visited by 300,000 people for four days.

In the festival held in Baku Crystal Hall and Seaside Boulevard National Park, the winners of the technology competitions held in 10 different categories received their awards from Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev respectively. Nobel laureate Turkish scientist Prof. Dr. Aziz Sancar also attended the festival, which attracted great attention in Azerbaijan.